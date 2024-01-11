Washington Township Schools opens Early Learning Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Washington Township Schools on Wednesday had a huge crowd at the ribbon-cutting dedication of its Early Learning Center.

The center is part of an effort to expand childhood services and help students with unique needs. Staff say a new building was necessary in achieving the goal.

Washington Township Schools on Jan. 10, 2024, had a huge crowd at the ribbon-cutting dedication of its Early Learning Center. (WISH Photo)

Ghirmay Alazar, director of Washington Township Schools student services, said, “Way before me, three, four , five, six years ago, people had this vision of, you know, we need to expand our childhood services and for kids with individual education plans, for child services. So then, we said that we need a better building, up-to-date building, so a lot of people sat down together and they said part of that referendum proposal was to build another school like the Early Learning Center.”

Staff say the center will welcome everyone. The site also will offer a developmental preschool for Washington Township families.