Westfield teachers navigate new diploma concerns

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Teachers at Westfield High School said Thursday that the revised high school diploma standards unveiled Wednesday do not meet their standards.

Although the Indiana State Board of Education made changes, some educators believe more needs to be done.

While some teachers welcomed the emphasis on the flexibility and personalization of courses, others raised concerns about the clarity and consistency in the criteria for the Honors and Honors Plus seals diplomas.

Dawn Knight, an English-language teacher at Westfield High School, said, “I hope we are still in the drafting stages because there is much left to do to make our students competitive against other students. This is not just for outside universities but Indiana universities as well.”

The board indicated Wednesday it will get input from Hoosiers about the second plan. The state board aims to finalize a plan by the end of 2024.

The first plan heavily emphasized work-based learning and required middle school students to choose between two diploma types.

The second plan eliminated the distinction between the Graduates Prepared to Succeed (GPS) diploma and the GPS Plus diploma, opting for a single-based diploma instead.

Jen Haslar Troutman, a Spanish-language teacher at Westfield High School, said, “I still think it isn’t evident for people, and how they will earn is not always clear. For example, if it says ‘collaboration’ or ‘communication,’ does that mean a project and a class? Or is it a whole class? Counselors are used to using credits and courses to be equitable for everyone.”

Under the second plan, students can earn either an Honors seal or an Honors Plus seal, with detailed guidelines and requirements for each.

The shift away from the GPS and GPS Plus diplomas also prompted discussions among educators about the potential impact on student motivation and the recognition of their academic achievements.

Haslar Troutman said, “If you look at what we currently have in the academic honors diploma, there’s a lot more clarity, and students know what they are striving to achieve. It is good to have options, but, if they’re only options and not requirements, … they must know what to do and how to go above that to meet Honors. A foreign language still needs to be in there as a basic need.”

Teachers hoped to address concerns and provide guidance to students navigating the evolving landscape of high school diploma requirements, and provide a focus on maintaining rigor while maximizing students’ flexibility.

Nikki Heflin, a career and education teacher at Westfield High School, said, “We’re going from a really diverse course load making that mandatory, to making that optional. So, we are very concerned our students aren’t going to be getting a well-rounded education. While we really do value the different badges, and it sounds great in theory, we’re concerned students won’t live to their full potential, and who is keeping track of those badges?”