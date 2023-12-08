Westfield Washington Schools hire new multilingual liaisons as population grows

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — With a growing immigrant population, Westfield Washington Schools has launched a new program that’s opening new doors for them.

For immigrants like Abnerys Jimenez, moving to the United States from another country comes with a lot of challenges.

“I came to the U.S.A. five years ago with a lot of dreams, but also with many fears,” Abnerys Jimenez, a multilingual liaison at Westfield Washington Schools, said.

Jimenez says the education system in Venezuela was different. Luckily, she got the support her family needed. Now Jimenez is helping other families as one of two new multilingual liaisons at Westfield Washington Schools.

“I found very beautiful people who helped me understand, who sent me messages every time that I needed some information, so I know how it can be,” said Jimenez.

The liaisons say families attending Westfield schools speak more than 70 languages, including Spanish, Arabic, and Russian.

Last year, the school system hired its first English learning coordinator.

School officials say these two multilingual liaisons started last July thanks to Indiana’s Non-English Speaking Program Grant. They aim to provide families with outreach and support services in their own language.

“There are so many families that come from their country with nothing, from immunizations, from clothes, from food banks. You got to help from the beginning all these families and just help them feel welcomed,” said Mariana C. Escobar, a multilingual liaison at Westfield Washington Schools.

“How to apply for help, how to fill out paperwork, so that’s very nice when they feel that they can reach out,” said Jimenez.

The liaisons also offer resources in the schools and at other community events.

“If these families don’t know how they can support the students, how they can support their own family and be part of the school system? They won’t grow,” said Escobar.

School officials say they hope to hire more multilingual liaisons in the future.