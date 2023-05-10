Westfield Washington to add wing, get renovations at elementary school

Westfield Washington Schools students and administrators on May 9, 2023, celebrated the start of renovations and enlargement at an elementary school. (Provided Photo/Joshua Andrews, Rocks Media House via Westfield Washington Schools)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Westfield Washington Schools students and administrators on Tuesday celebrated the start of renovations and enlargement at an elementary school.

Carey Ridge Elementary, located on Carey Road north of East 161st Street, will get more space for the district’s special education program that lets students with different areas of abilities learn as a group.

Westfield Washington calls it the Cross Categorical program. It’s expected to have 45 students in the coming school year. The staff includes 21 educators and 12 therapists.

The Cross Categorical wing with eight new classrooms is set to be completed in spring 2024 at the Hamilton County school.

The entire school will get renovated water fountains, restrooms, and heating, cooling and ventilation. The parking lot also will be updated.

A Westfield Washington spokesman did not share information on how much the renovations would cost.

Indiana Department of Education recorded 590 students in prekindergarten through Grade 4 as of Oct. 1.