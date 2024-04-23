EEEEEEEYOOOOOO! Indiana set to Party After Dark with Mr. Worldwide

(INDIANAPOLIS) WISH — He’ll have you yelling “EEEEEEEYOOOOOO” when he plays Ruoff Music Center in September.

Grammy Award winning superstar Pitbull is set to take the stage in Noblesville September 1.

According to a press release, with billions of audio streams, video views, and hundreds of gold and platinum certiﬁcations, Pitbull has one of the most impressive careers in music history. His recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition where he fuses music and racing to unite fans globally. Following numerous successful solo touring runs and a recent triple headlining arena run on The Trilogy Tour — Pitbull is set to deliver another run of dynamic and high-energy performances on the Party After Dark Tour.

Joining Mr. Worldwide is special guest T-Pain. The duo will play over 25 cities across the United States as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.