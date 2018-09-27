Effort helps homeless to find permanent, supportive housing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders on Wednesday launched an effort to get more homeless people into permanent housing.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Continuum of Care for the “coordinated entry system blitz.”

Teams canvassed the Downtown Mile Square to help anyone experiencing homelessness. Those teams helped people file paperwork to qualify for permanent, supportive housing.

Leaders said the goal is to make homelessness as brief and as rare as possible.

Kay Wiles of Healthnet’s homeless initiative program said, “Our goal is to end what we call chronic homelessness, the people who have been on the street for a long time, and then to make sure no one dies on our streets.”

Hogsett said, “We will not stop, will not rest and continue to make progress until each and every neighbor throughout not just downtown Indianapolis but throughout our community has a permanent place to call home.”

The blitz is part of the city’s plan to end homelessness by 2023.