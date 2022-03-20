News

Elderly woman dies in fire in western Johnson County

A fatal home fire happened March 20, 2022, at a home in the 1400 block of Johnson County Road South 700 West, in western Johnson County near the community of Chatwynd. (Photo Provided/Bargersville Community Fire Department)

CHETWYND, Ind. (WISH) — An elderly woman died Sunday afternoon in a fatal home fire in a rural section of western Johnson County, the Bargersville Community Fire Department says.

Fire crews went just after 12:15 p.m. Saturday to the home at the L-turn of Johnson County roads 150 South and South 700 West. That’s just north of State Road 44 about halfway between Martinsville and Franklin, and near the border with Morgan County. Homes in the area have rural Morgantown addresses.

Crew arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, said Michael Pruitt, Bargersville deputy fire chief. The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

Three people live in the home, but the woman was the only one inside when the fire broke out. Fire crews found her dead inside the burning house, Pruitt said.

Additional information about the woman was not immediately shared publicly.

The Bargersville and White River Township fire departments and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s Office were working to investigate what may have caused the fire.