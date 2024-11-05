Election Day freebies include Uber and Lyft rides, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and more

New York (CNN) — Election Day is here, and along with an “I Voted” sticker, some companies are offering perks from a discounted ride to the polls to a free sweet treat.

While it’s illegal to reward people for voting or paying people to register to vote (as evidenced by the backlash against Elon Musk’s controversial $1 million sweepstakes to registered voters in swing states), these perks are promotions and discounts.

Election Day, which falls on Tuesday Nov. 5, is not a federal holiday. However, some states celebrate it as a public holiday, so your local government offices may be closed. More than 2,000 companies are part of the “Time to Vote” initiative, which agrees to ensure their employees are able to vote with their work schedules.

While less than half of US states require employers to give workers paid time off to vote, some companies are offering freebies to those who take the time to cast their ballot.

Make sure to check local restaurants, bars and businesses for any Election Day promotions they may have. Here are some offers available nationwide:

Rideshare

On Election Day, users will be greeted with different promotions when clicking on the “Go Vote!” tile in the Uber app. The company is offering riders 50% off trips to their polling place (up to $10). The app also will help users find the nearest polling place.

Uber Eats is offering 25% off orders up to $15, with a $25 minimum. The offer is available from 6 pm local time on Nov. 5 to 7 am local time on Nov. 6.

Lyft also said it is offering a 50% discount (up to $10) on Election Day rides to the polls. Users can preload the ride code VOTE24 on or before November 5.

Lyft said that it has helped 3 million people get to the polls over the years since launching the program.

“Lyft believes transportation access should never be a barrier for any citizen seeking to vote,” Jerry Golden, Lyft’s chief policy officer, said in a statement.

Car Rentals

Car rental company Hertz is offering one free day when customers rent two or more days from October 21 to November 5, as part of its drive the vote deal.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme — which frequently has promotions celebrating various holidays — is giving away doughnuts in honor of “DOUGHmocracy.” Participating US shops will give away a free original glazed doughnut, no purchase or proof of vote necessary. The chain will also be handing out “I Voted” stickers for those who voted early or sent in an absentee ballot.

Ikea

Participating locations at the Swedish furniture retailer will offer a free frozen yogurt on Election Day. The coupon is available here.