14 Republicans file to fill Indiana’s vacant 2nd Congressional District seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fourteen Republicans have filed paperwork by Wednesday’s deadline to fill Indiana’s vacant 2nd Congressional District seat, according to the Indiana Secretary of State Office’s website.

A total of 12 candidates filed for both the special and general elections, both which will be Nov. 8: Dallas Barkman of Goshen; Terry D. Harper III of Granger; Curtis T. Hill Jr of Elkhart; Michael J. Hogberg of Lakeville; Scott Alan Huffman of Plymouth; Daniel R. Koors of North Manchester; Tiernan Kane of South Bend; Marvin Joe Layne of North Liberty; Curtis L. Nisly of Milford; Christy Michelle Chavers Stutzman of Middlebury; Scott Wise of Columbia City; and Rudolph C. Yakym III of Granger.

One GOP candidate, Mick Hoeflinger of Elkhart, filed only for the special election.

Another GOP candidate, Michael James Nidiffer of Granger, filed only for the general election.

Republicans from the 2nd Congressional District will have separate caucuses to decide the party’s candidates for each election, so each caucus should have 13 candidates. The GOP caucuses are set for Saturday morning at Grissom Middle School in Mishawaka.

In the Democratic Party primary, Paul D. Steury was selected to run in the general election. Democrats have set a 7 p.m. Tuesday caucus in Lakeville to select the special election candidate.

The Libertarian Party selected William E. Henry. Libertarians have informed the state that they will place a candidate on the special election ballot.

There’s also a write-in candidate, independent Mike Hubbard, in the 2nd Congressional District general election.

The winner of the elections will replace Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman who died in an SUV-car crash on Aug. 3. Gov. Eric Holcomb decided on the process to have both the special election and the general election on Nov. 8.