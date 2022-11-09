Election

‘All INdiana Politics’: Midterm Election Analysis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 talked with Democrat Arielle Brandy and Republican Whitley Yates about Tuesday’s secretary of state election results.

“We learned in the state of Indiana that unfortunately you can run, and you can break the law…you can also, unfortunately, sexually assault women and you still end up being our secretary of state,” Brandy said.

Yates holds a different view.

“Yesterday we made history in Indiana. We have the first Latino secretary of state ever in history and I would think that the Democratic party that champions diversity, would be a champion of that…Republicans won up and down the ballot all day yesterday,” Yates said.

