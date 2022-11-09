André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat André Carson has defeated Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.
According to the Associated Press, 42% of the votes are reported. Carson has 65.7% of the vote. Grabovsky has 32.1%, and Maple has 2.2% of the vote.
The 7th Congressional District covers Marion County, excluding the southernmost townships of the county. Marion County is split between the 7th and 6th districts.
Carson, born in Indianapolis, was first elected by a special election in 2007. His grandmother, Julia Carson, had represented the 7th district since 1997 and died of lung cancer in 2007, triggering a special election.