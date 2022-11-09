Election

André Carson defeats Angela Grabovsky and Gavin Maple in Indiana 7th Congressional District Race

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Representative Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indiana, questions witnesses during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing on Capitol Hill November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the fifth day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrat André Carson has defeated Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.

According to the Associated Press, 42% of the votes are reported. Carson has 65.7% of the vote. Grabovsky has 32.1%, and Maple has 2.2% of the vote.

The 7th Congressional District covers Marion County, excluding the southernmost townships of the county. Marion County is split between the 7th and 6th districts.

Carson, born in Indianapolis, was first elected by a special election in 2007. His grandmother, Julia Carson, had represented the 7th district since 1997 and died of lung cancer in 2007, triggering a special election.