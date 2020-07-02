Biden tops Trump with $141 million fundraising haul in June

(CNN) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outraised President Donald Trump with a $141 million fundraising haul in June as each campaign gears up for the general election.

The Biden campaign announced its fundraising amount for the month late Wednesday night. It’s the second month in a row Biden and the Democratic Party have outperformed Trump’s reelection operation.

The President’s reelection campaign announced earlier Wednesday that the campaign and the Republican National Committee had taken in $131 million in June, bringing the amount raised in the second quarter of the year to $266 million.

The Biden campaign says it raised $282.1 million in the second fundraising quarter, which also exceeds Trump’s fundraising haul for that April-June time period.

In an email to supporters Wednesday, Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, said Biden’s fundraising haul last quarter is “a true testament that the people are standing behind Joe Biden.”

The fundraising announcements come as Trump and Biden are bracing for a contentious general election.

With the latest figures, the Trump campaign has raised $947 million over the past two years, and it has more than $295 million in cash on hand. The Biden campaign has not detailed its cash on hand for the quarter.

“The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election is only growing,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

Earlier this year, CNN reported that the Trump campaign and the RNC had raised more than $212 million in the first quarter of 2020, and though the numbers were strong the campaign saw a dip in how much it raised in March as the coronavirus outbreak swept across the nation.

Biden and his party outperformed Trump’s fundraising operation for the first time in May, raking in a massive $80.8 million to the $74 million Trump and the RNC collected. But Trump still had a far larger war chest less than six months before Election Day.

June marked the second full month that the Biden campaign and Democratic National Committee raised money together under their joint fundraising agreement, which allows large dollar donors to donate higher amounts. The Biden campaign also saw some of its biggest fundraising events to date last month, including the first virtual fundraiser featuring Biden and former President Barack Obama.

While the coronavirus pandemic has forced each campaign to cancel a slew of in-person events and prioritize its digital efforts on fundraising, Trump returned to the campaign trail last month with his first two rallies since March.