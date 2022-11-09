Election

Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy.

Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August.

Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies.

