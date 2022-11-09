Election

Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy.

Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August.

Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies.

The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term, has cast Levy as a risk to abortion rights.

