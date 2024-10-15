Braun dominates fundraising in final campaign filings

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun talks March 27, 2024, during the "All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate" at Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Campaign finance documents filed Tuesday show Republican candidate for governor Mike Braun outraised his combined opponents more than fivefold this year.

In the final campaign filings before Election Day, Braun’s campaign reported raising a cumulative total of $9.3 million during 2024. Democrat Jennifer McCormick raised $2.1 million and Libertarian Donald Rainwater brought in nearly $96,000.

Those figures are in addition to cash each campaign had on hand as of Jan. 1.

Braun also heavily outspent his opponents. His campaign burned through about $12.1 million to McCormick’s $1.85 million and Rainwater’s $92,000.

Braun’s fundraising haul between July and September included numerous four- and five-figure donations. The vast majority of Braun’s donations came from Indiana donors and many were smaller than $1,000. McCormick’s filing shows more donations of $100 or less than Braun.

Election Day is Nov. 5.