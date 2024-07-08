Carson bullish, Mrvan silent on Biden candidacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of Indiana’s two Democratic members of Congress on Monday said he still plans to support President Joe Biden.

Biden on Monday sent House Democrats a two-page letter in which he demanded they stop questioning whether he should remain in the presidential race. At least five Democratic members of Congress have publicly called on him to step aside following his performance in the June 27 CNN debate with former President Donald Trump. Biden wrote he is firmly committed to continuing his bid for a second term.

“The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it’s time for it to end. We have one job. And that is to beat Donald Trump,” he wrote.

Indiana has two Democrats in the U.S. House: Andre Carson, who represents the northern two-thirds of Marion County, and Frank Mrvan, whose district encompasses Lake, Porter and part of La Porte counties in northwest Indiana. Carson’s office said he was part of Sunday’s conference call between Biden and House Democrats in which some caucus members pressed Biden to step aside. Carson has repeatedly turned down News 8’s request for an interview on the subject, instead sending a statement on the weekend’s call.

“I joined my Democratic colleagues on yesterday’s call with President Biden, and my position remains unchanged — President Biden’s first term has led to monumental economic growth and recovery, with record breaking investments in the middle class. I support our president and urge our party to get back to our shared goal: defeating Donald Trump.”

Mrvan’s office, meanwhile, has not responded to multiple requests from News 8 for comment. He has not been quoted in any national outlets and he has not posted anything on social media regarding Biden’s reelection bid.