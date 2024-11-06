Carson bests opponents by wide margin to retain Indiana congressional seat

U.S. Rep. André Carson at a rally in Indianapolis on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Photo by Whitney Downard/Indiana Capital Chronicle)

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — Democrat U.S. Rep. André Carson breezily earned himself a return ticket to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, defeating Republican John Schmitz and Libertarian Rusty Johnson.

The Associated Press called the race around 9 p.m. with him leading 69.1% to Schmitz’ 28.3%. Johnson had earned 2.6%. Votes were still being counted.

Carson has represented the 7th Congressional District since 2008, when he won a special election to replace his grandmother, the late U.S. Rep Julia Carson.

Prior to his time in Congress, Carson held a handful of state government positions and briefly served on the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council. He is the second Muslim to be elected to Congress.

The deep-blue district is the most densely populated in Indiana, covering roughly two-thirds of Marion County.