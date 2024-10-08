City-County Council approves raises for election workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council agreed Monday night to give a raise to poll workers, just hours before early voting begins.

The council unanimously approved the move at its meeting. Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, will make the final decision on whether to endorse the change.

It raises the hourly wage for absentee voter board workers from $11 an hour to $15 an hour.

Election Day clerks and inspectors would also get a raise, with clerks getting $180 for the day and inspectors getting $240.

News 8 first reported on the potential raises on Sept. 23.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.