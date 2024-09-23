City-County Council eyes raises for election workers
City-County Council proposes anti-spinning ordinance; pay raises for election workers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council on Monday night will consider raises for poll workers.
Absentee voter board workers would go from $11 per hour to $15 per hour.
Election Day clerks would get $180 dollars a day; that’s up from $100.
Election Day inspectors would see their pay increase from $200 to $240 a day.
The goal of the proposal is the increase the number of poll workers.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.