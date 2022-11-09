Election

Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tough reelection bid

Lauren Boebert, a Republican congresswoman for the U.S. House of Representatives seat in Colorado's vast 3rd Congressional District, during a freedom cruise staged by her supporters in Pueblo West, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection.

Her challenger is Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert’s divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington.

A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as a national lightning rod in her first term. She’s assailed inflation, crime, U.S. dependency on foreign oil, and U.S. border policy under President Joe Biden.

Her midterm election prospects in Colorado’s mostly rural 3rd Congressional District seemed boosted by redistricting that made the district more Republican. But the race was too early to call early Wednesday.