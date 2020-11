Congressman Banks, other members of Congress ask for investigation into claims of election fraud

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Congressman Jim Banks is asking for a formal investigation into claims of voter fraud.

Banks says he has joined 38 other members of Congress in calling for the investigation.

They are asking for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to oversee and conduct an investigation.

I’ve joined 38 of my colleagues in writing a letter to AG Bill Barr requesting he investigate claims of voter fraud and make sure only all legal votes are counted in this election.



The American people need to have confidence that the outcome of this election is legitimate!! pic.twitter.com/lXHYCU7FFC — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) November 7, 2020

Banks has also said that “the American people need to have confidence that the outcome of this election is legitimate.”