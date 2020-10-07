Day 1 of early voting draws record numbers in Hamilton, Johnson, Marion counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — First thing Tuesday morning the line at Marion County’s only early voting center wrapped around the City-County Building.

Melody Howard is a school teacher on fall break. When News 8’s Richard Essex talked to her, she had been standing in line for two-and-a-half hours.

“So I felt like I needed to get out here, stand in this line with all these wonderful people and cast my vote so we can get the right people in office to take care of us,” Howard said.

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions, getting into the clerk’s office to vote is going to take longer than in past elections. The number of people allowed in this space is limited and monitored. When one person, leaves another one is allowed inside. The voting machines are cleaned with a chemical disinfectant between uses, and election staff is separated from the voting public by Plexiglas.

Conner Caudill says he is a presidential history enthusiast and has voted in every presidential election since he was 18, but this is the first time he has voted early.

“My dad is a postal worker. I trust the Postal Service. They work hard, but there is something about casting a ballot and turning it in,” Caudill said.

Until Saturday, Oct. 24, Marion County will have just one early voting center from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Five additional centers will open on Oct. 24.

“I did expect lines like this today because we are upon a very important presidential election,” said Myla Eldridge, the Marion County clerk.

The politics of this election is driving the number of people seeking to cast their vote early, at least in Marion County.

“I already know who I’m voting for. I really don’t need much more information to decide. This election is pretty clear to me who the choice should be, so I want to make sure I get here and do my job as a citizen,” said Michael Johnson.

Marion County has seen a record number of mail-in absentee ballots go out for this election. Those ballots can be dropped off at the clerk’s office during early voting.

Also according to the Marion County Clerk’s Office, the record for first-day early voting was in 2016 when just over 900 people voted. On Monday, over 1,240 people cast their votes.

More than 900 people voted at Hamilton County’s two early voting locations by noon. Some people reported wait times exceeding an hour.

“We have extra election staff working the early voting but still anticipate lines,” said Beth Sheller, the county’s elections administrator.

In Johnson County, nearly 400 voters were processed at the courthouse by 1 p.m. with the help of additional poll workers and equipment.

“I think we will definitely exceed [typical early voting numbers],” said Trena McLaughlin, the Johnson County clerk. “I think we will continue to have voters come out on Election Day. I think we will surpass what we did in 2016.”

News 8 confirmed that both Hamilton and Johnson counties saw record crowds for Day 1 of early voting.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health through Oct. 1, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.