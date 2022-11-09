Election

Democrat is elected as Ohio’s 1st Somali American lawmaker

FILE - Democratic candidate for Ohio House of Representatives Ismail Mohamed poses for a photo in a Somali restaurant, Sept. 30, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The 30-year-old could be the state's first Somali and Muslim man elected to the Ohio Legislature if he wins in the 2022 midterms. Columbus is home to the second-largest Somali population in the United States. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Legislature will include a Somali American lawmaker for the first time next year. Democrat Munira Abdullahi ran unopposed Tuesday in an Ohio House district that covers part of northeastern Columbus.

The city has the second-largest Somali population in the United States, behind Minneapolis. Abdullahi, a 26-year-old youth director, is also the first Muslim woman to win a seat in the Ohio Legislature.

All 99 seats in the House and 17 of the 33 Senate seats were on the ballot in this election.

Republicans were hoping to increase their majority in both chambers.