Democratic gubernatorial nominee lays out marijuana legalization plan

INDIANAPOLIS (INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — If elected governor, Democrat Jennifer McCormick would work to establish a medical marijuana industry before transitioning to full adult-use cannabis, she said Thursday.

“Hoosiers have made it clear — they support adult-use cannabis and are frustrated by Indiana’s outdated prohibition laws,” said McCormick. “Our plan takes a commonsense approach by first introducing a well regulated medical marijuana industry, allowing us to address potential regulatory challenges and ensure a smooth transition to well regulated and legal adult-use cannabis.”

It’s the third week in a row that McCormick has laid out a proposal on specific topics, including education and ethics reform.

Her opponent, Republican Mike Braun, has offered a plan on property taxes. When pressed last week about whether he will be sharing other proposals he said “it remains to be seen.”

Braun added that “when you do it, you still got to make sure that it’s going to pass a legislature. And I think whatever Jennifer puts out there is going to be unlikely to pass the legislative muster of a supermajority.”

Democrats and some Republicans have been pushing the General Assembly to legalize for several sessions but many conservative Republicans remain opposed.

McCormick’s plan includes several key components:

Establishing the Indiana Cannabis Commission: The plan will create the Indiana Cannabis Commission, which will be responsible for overseeing the legal cannabis industry, including regulation, licensing, and ensuring compliance with safety standards. This independent body will help Indiana develop a well-regulated cannabis market, protecting Hoosiers and ensuring transparency as the state transitions to full legalization.

Establishing a Medical Marijuana Industry: The plan calls for the immediate creation of a regulated medical marijuana industry, providing Hoosiers with access to cannabis for medical purposes. This step will allow Indiana to address potential challenges and learn from the experiences of other states before moving to full adult use.

Transition to Adult-Use Cannabis: While the initial focus is on medical marijuana, the plan outlines a clear pathway toward full adult-use legalization. This phased approach will mitigate system challenges and ensure Indiana's cannabis market is well-regulated and effective.

Regulating Hemp-Derived THC: The plan also addresses the issue of unregulated hemp derived THC products currently flooding Indiana's gas stations and smoke shops. By regulating these substances, the state will protect consumers and ensure that cannabis products meet safety standards.

Economic Benefits: Legalizing adult-use cannabis could generate an estimated $172 million annually in tax revenues for Indiana, providing a significant boost to the state's economy and funding for essential services.

“Indiana is an island of prohibition surrounded by states with legal cannabis industries,” added McCormick. “By taking a responsible, phased approach, we can ensure that our state is prepared for full adult-use legalization while immediately providing relief through medical marijuana.”

Three of Indiana’s four neighbors have legalized recreational marijuana — Illinois, Michigan and Ohio — while Kentucky legalized medical marijuana.

This story will be updated with more details and reaction.