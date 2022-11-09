Election

Diego Morales defeats Destiny Wells in Indiana secretary of state race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Diego Morales has defeated Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer in Indiana’s secretary of state race.

With 41% of the votes reported, Morales has 54%, Wells has 40% and Maurer has 6%.

Morales pointed out in a speech Tuesday night that he will be the first Hispanic or Latino secretary of state in Indiana.

“I’d like to thank all the Hoosiers who voted for me all across the 92 counties. I am proud to say I visited all 92 counties multiple times and I’m humbled by your confidence in me,” Morales said in the statement.

Wells conceded in a Tuesday night speech, “Campaigning is tough, demanding work, and while we did not win this year, I have been reassured by…your support.”