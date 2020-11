Donald Trump wins Indiana

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 11 electoral votes.

Indiana is the home state of Trump’s running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump won Indiana by 19 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.