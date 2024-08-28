Down-ballot candidates face lack of voter awareness

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A candidate for state representative on Wednesday said many voters tell her they weren’t aware there was an election in her district and don’t know what the office does.

Stephanie Jo Yocum is running in House District 88, which stretches from Lapel to Interstate 70 in Hancock and Hamilton counties and includes Fishers, Geist, McCordsville, and Fortville. She told News 8 that as many as half of the voters she talks to are not even aware there is a state House of Representatives race.

“If they do know, they may still not know who their state rep is,” she said. “We should know who our state reps are, we should know who our state senators are, and that’s why it’s important for me to be out here knocking on doors to introduce myself.”

Elizabeth Bennion, chancellor’s professor of political science and director of community engagement at IU South Bend, said nationwide, anywhere from 5 to 25 percent of voters in a given election will vote in top-ticket races such as those for president or Congress but then not vote in down-ballot races, a phenomenon known as rolloff.

“They skip that and are less likely to vote because they don’t feel like they have the information they need to make an informed decision,” she said.

Bennion said down-ballot races are every bit as important as the national races, if not more so. She said state-level lawmakers make most of the decisions that impact issues such as access to health care, abortion services, and guns. County commissioners and council members often are involved in economic development decisions that affect the availability of jobs and housing. She said voters should not only plan when and where to vote but also look up who is on the ballot and research the candidates listed.

Yocum said when a voter tells her they don’t know anything about her race, she encourages them to talk to her and ask any questions they might have.

“I’ve knocked on doors and ended up in a conversation with folks that said they probably won’t vote for me because I’m not on the party ticket that they typically vote for, but we still end up having really positive conversations,” she said. “To me, that’s what it’s all about. Having the best conversations to come up with the best solutions.”

The Indiana Secretary of State’s voter information portal allows voters to check their registration status and see who will appear on their ballot. If you are not registered to vote, you have until Oct. 7 to do so if you want to vote in the November election. Early voting begins Oct. 8.