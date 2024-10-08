Early voting opens in Indiana; here’s when and where to cast your ballot in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A short line of about four people formed just outside the Marion County Clerk’s office early Tuesday morning. They were hoping to be the first people to cast their ballots in the 2024 election as early voting opened at 8 a.m.

Marion County voters can vote at the City-County Building, 200 E. Washington St., all the way through Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Emily Becht was among the first people to cast her ballot.

I kind of just wanted to avoid lines in upcoming days,” Becht said. “It was about 10-15 minutes and real quick.”

James Dingledy says voted early for a similar reason, to get in and out as soon as possible.

“I just wanted to make sure that my vote counts,” Dingledy said. “I think It’s going to be a big turnout this year. I’ve seen the lines last four years and I wanted to make sure that I’m in and out quick.”

Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell says the only thing someone needs to cast a ballot is a government-issued photo ID.

She also recommends bringing a piece of mail with a current address if a voter registered within the last month or so.

“Every single registered voter is eligible to vote early in person,” Sweeney Bell said. “If you can’t make it to the City-County building or don’t want to come downtown, on Oct. 26, we’ll open up eight additional satellite sites around the county. For voters who qualify, there’s still absentee by mail voting.”

According to data from the clerk’s office, 49,381 people voted early in the 2022 midterms. That’s down from 130,018 in the 2020 presidential election.

The last day to register to vote was Monday. Registered voters have until Oct. 24 to request to vote by mail.

Bell says out of about 20,000 mail-in ballots sent out, more than 5,000 have already been returned.

Early voting at the City-County Building is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

On Oct. 26. those hours expand and the eight satellite locations open. Marion County residents can vote at any location.

For a full list of early voting hours at every location, visit the Marion County Election Commission website.

Voters outside of Marion County should check with their home county or the state’s elections portal for individual early voting locations.