Early voting starts on Tuesday in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, Oct. 6, early voting starts in Indiana. Especially with the health crises, this is a good option for voters before Election Day, to avoid crowds and long lines.

Across the state, select early voting locations will be opening on Tuesday and remain open through Nov. 2. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, all polling sites across the state will open for the general election. Voter information and early voting locations can be found on the Indiana Voters website.

In Marion County, the City-County Building is the first early voting site to open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Voters in Marion County will be asked to wear masks and if they do not have one, a mask will be provided. More information for Marion County’s early voting can be found here.

From Oct. 6 to Nov. 2: Indianapolis City-County Building

From Oct. 24 to Nov.1: Krannert Park Community Center, MSD Lawrence Admin Building, Perry Township Government Center, St Luke’s UMC, Warren Township Government Center

Throughout the month of October, more early voting locations will open across Indiana. Early voting locations will depend on in what county people are registered to vote.

To vote early in Indiana, people must have a valid photo ID. More information on the photo ID requirements can be found here.

You have the right to vote in Indiana if: