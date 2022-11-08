Election

Election live blog: Polls closed for Indiana, early results being reported

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana.

7:45 p.m.

Rep. Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

7:21 p.m.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson are addressing supporters at the Democratic Watch Party.

7:19 p.m.

In the race to succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the GOP’s Rudy Yakym has an initial 71%-26% lead over Paul Steury.

Young leads McDermott 58%-39% Morales leads Wells 53%-43%. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist said a little more than 100,000 votes so far in each of those two contests.

Associated Press announces Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

In the Senate race Sen. Todd Young leads Thomas McDermott Jr. 55%-42% with 1% of precincts reporting.

First results are in. Diego Morales leads Destiny Well 49%-48%.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will be at the Democrat Watch Party Tuesday evening.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to trickle in at the GOP watch party.