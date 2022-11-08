Election

Election live blog: Polls closed for Indiana, early results being reported

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana.

News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook.

7:45 p.m.

Rep. Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

7:21 p.m.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson are addressing supporters at the Democratic Watch Party.

7:19 p.m.

In the race to succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the GOP’s Rudy Yakym has an initial 71%-26% lead over Paul Steury.

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

Young leads McDermott 58%-39% Morales leads Wells 53%-43%. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist said a little more than 100,000 votes so far in each of those two contests.

UPDATE: 7:14 p.m.

Associated Press announces Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

UPDATE: 7:04 p.m.

In the Senate race Sen. Todd Young leads Thomas McDermott Jr. 55%-42% with 1% of precincts reporting.

UPDATE: 7:02 p.m.

First results are in. Diego Morales leads Destiny Well 49%-48%.

UPDATE: 6:49 p.m.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will be at the Democrat Watch Party Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to trickle in at the GOP watch party.

