Election live blog: Young, Carson, Spartz, Banks, Pence win reelection in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana.

10:05 p.m.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District.

BREAKING: Republican Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 2nd Congressional District. #APracecall at 9:02 p.m. CST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

9:43 p.m.

“Indiana GOP claims victory in all three statewide races,” Garrett Bergquist said.

Indiana GOP claims victory in all three statewide races #Election2022 — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

9:37 p.m.

Andrea Hunley declares victory in the 46th State Senate District here in Indiana.

Andrea Hunley declares victory in the 46th State Senate District here in Indiana @AndreaHunley_IN pic.twitter.com/Vc4UXo1Hhr — Danielle Zulkosky (@DZulkosky) November 9, 2022

9:24 p.m.

Cyndi Carrasco concedes prosecutor race to Ryan Mears, Garrett Bergquist said.

Mears leads 58%-41%.

Just in: @CyndiforIndy concedes prosecutor race to @ryanmearsindy. 76% of precincts in, Mears leads 58%-41% #Election2022 — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

9:21 p.m.

Cyndi Carrasco released a statement Tuesday on election results.

9:10 p.m.

Rep. Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

BREAKING: Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana's 2nd Congressional District. #APracecall at 9:09 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:43 p.m.

Dem Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.

BREAKING: Democrat Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 7th Congressional District. #APracecall at 8:42 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:38 p.m.

Rep Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

BREAKING: Republican Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 5th Congressional District. #APracecall at 8:37 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:27 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young speaks to supporters after winning another term.

“The only way to make America great again is from the ground up,” Young said.

.@SenToddYoung speaks to supporters after winning another term. “The only way to make America great again is from the ground up” .@WISH_TV #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/pEJQscSw4l — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

8:18 p.m.

News 8 Garrett Bergquist tweets, Frank Mrvan leads Jennifer-Ruth Green 61%-39% in initial totals. Fewer than 45,000 votes counted in the IN 01 race so far.

And some numbers for #IN01. Frank Mrvan leads Jennifer-Ruth Green 61%-39% in initial totals. Fewer than 45,000 votes counted in that race so far — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

8:16 p.m.

Some results in the Marion County prosecutor race Ryan Mears lead Cyndi Carrasco 58%-41% with nearly 23% of precincts in Marion County reporting.

Also, some results in the Marion County prosecutor race. Ryan Mears leads Cyndi Carrasco 58%-41% with nearly 23% of precincts in Marion County reporting — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

8:03 p.m.

Rep. Ron DeSantis wins reelection for governor in Florida.

BREAKING: Republican Ron DeSantis wins reelection for governor in Florida. #APracecall at 8:03 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:01 p.m.

Dem JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois.

BREAKING: Democrat JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois. #APracecall at 7:00 p.m. CST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:01 p.m.

Dem. Richard Blumenthal wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Connecticut.

BREAKING: Democrat Richard Blumenthal wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Connecticut. #APracecall at 8:00 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjiEZK — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:01 p.m.

Dem. Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois.

BREAKING: Democrat Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois. #APracecall at 7:00 p.m. CST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

8:01 p.m.

Rep. Kay Ivey wins reelection for governor in Alabama.

BREAKING: Republican Kay Ivey wins reelection for governor in Alabama. #APracecall at 7:00 p.m. CST. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

7:45 p.m.

Rep. Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

BREAKING: Republican Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District. #APracecall at 7:44 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjiEZK — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

7:21 p.m.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson are addressing supporters at the Democratic Watch Party.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson are addressing supporters here at the Democratic Watch Party @WISH_TV @IndyMayorJoe @RepAndreCarson pic.twitter.com/3LqjpF6Mbm — Danielle Zulkosky (@DZulkosky) November 9, 2022

7:19 p.m.

In the race to succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the GOP’s Rudy Yakym has an initial 71%-26% lead over Paul Steury.

In the race to succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the GOP’s Rudy Yakym has an initial 71%-26% lead over Paul Steury #ElectionDay — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

Young leads McDermott 58%-39% Morales leads Wells 53%-43%. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist said a little more than 100,000 votes so far in each of those two contests.

More vote totals in. Young leads McDermott 58%-39%. Morales leads Wells 53%-43%. A little more than 100K votes counted so far in each of those two contests #ElectionDay .@WISH_TV — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) November 9, 2022

Associated Press announces Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

BREAKING: Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky. #APracecall at 7:14 p.m. EST. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 9, 2022

In the Senate race Sen. Todd Young leads Thomas McDermott Jr. 55%-42% with 1% of precincts reporting.

First results are in. Diego Morales leads Destiny Well 49%-48%.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will be at the Democrat Watch Party Tuesday evening.

News 8's Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to trickle in at the GOP watch party.