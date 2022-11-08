Election

Election live blog: Young, Carson, Spartz, Banks, Pence win reelection in Indiana

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana.

News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog

10:05 p.m.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District.

9:43 p.m.

“Indiana GOP claims victory in all three statewide races,” Garrett Bergquist said.

9:37 p.m.

Andrea Hunley declares victory in the 46th State Senate District here in Indiana.

9:24 p.m.

Cyndi Carrasco concedes prosecutor race to Ryan Mears, Garrett Bergquist said.

Mears leads 58%-41%.

9:21 p.m.

Cyndi Carrasco released a statement Tuesday on election results.

9:10 p.m.

Rep. Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

8:43 p.m.

Dem Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.

8:38 p.m.

Rep Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.

8:27 p.m.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young speaks to supporters after winning another term.

“The only way to make America great again is from the ground up,” Young said.

8:18 p.m.

News 8 Garrett Bergquist tweets, Frank Mrvan leads Jennifer-Ruth Green 61%-39% in initial totals. Fewer than 45,000 votes counted in the IN 01 race so far.

8:16 p.m.

Some results in the Marion County prosecutor race Ryan Mears lead Cyndi Carrasco 58%-41% with nearly 23% of precincts in Marion County reporting.

8:03 p.m.

Rep. Ron DeSantis wins reelection for governor in Florida.

8:01 p.m.

Dem JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois.

8:01 p.m.

Dem. Richard Blumenthal wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Connecticut.

8:01 p.m.

Dem. Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois.

8:01 p.m.

Rep. Kay Ivey wins reelection for governor in Alabama.

7:45 p.m.

Rep. Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

7:21 p.m.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson are addressing supporters at the Democratic Watch Party.

7:19 p.m.

In the race to succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the GOP’s Rudy Yakym has an initial 71%-26% lead over Paul Steury.

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

Young leads McDermott 58%-39% Morales leads Wells 53%-43%. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist said a little more than 100,000 votes so far in each of those two contests.

UPDATE: 7:14 p.m.

Associated Press announces Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

UPDATE: 7:04 p.m.

In the Senate race Sen. Todd Young leads Thomas McDermott Jr. 55%-42% with 1% of precincts reporting.

UPDATE: 7:02 p.m.

First results are in. Diego Morales leads Destiny Well 49%-48%.

UPDATE: 6:49 p.m.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will be at the Democrat Watch Party Tuesday evening.

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to trickle in at the GOP watch party.

