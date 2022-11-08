Election live blog: Young, Carson, Spartz, Banks, Pence win reelection in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are closed for much of Indiana.
News 8 will be providing live updates on key races in this blog, as well as in the WISH-TV news app and on Facebook.
10:05 p.m.
Rep. Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District.
9:43 p.m.
“Indiana GOP claims victory in all three statewide races,” Garrett Bergquist said.
9:37 p.m.
Andrea Hunley declares victory in the 46th State Senate District here in Indiana.
9:24 p.m.
Cyndi Carrasco concedes prosecutor race to Ryan Mears, Garrett Bergquist said.
Mears leads 58%-41%.
9:21 p.m.
Cyndi Carrasco released a statement Tuesday on election results.
9:10 p.m.
Rep. Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.
8:43 p.m.
Dem Andre Carson wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.
8:38 p.m.
Rep Victoria Spartz wins reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District.
8:27 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Todd Young speaks to supporters after winning another term.
“The only way to make America great again is from the ground up,” Young said.
8:18 p.m.
News 8 Garrett Bergquist tweets, Frank Mrvan leads Jennifer-Ruth Green 61%-39% in initial totals. Fewer than 45,000 votes counted in the IN 01 race so far.
8:16 p.m.
Some results in the Marion County prosecutor race Ryan Mears lead Cyndi Carrasco 58%-41% with nearly 23% of precincts in Marion County reporting.
8:03 p.m.
Rep. Ron DeSantis wins reelection for governor in Florida.
8:01 p.m.
Dem JB Pritzker wins reelection for governor in Illinois.
8:01 p.m.
Dem. Richard Blumenthal wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Connecticut.
8:01 p.m.
Dem. Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois.
8:01 p.m.
Rep. Kay Ivey wins reelection for governor in Alabama.
7:45 p.m.
Rep. Jim Banks wins reelection to U.S. in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.
7:21 p.m.
Mayor Joe Hogsett and Rep. Andre Carson are addressing supporters at the Democratic Watch Party.
7:19 p.m.
In the race to succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the GOP’s Rudy Yakym has an initial 71%-26% lead over Paul Steury.
UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.
Young leads McDermott 58%-39% Morales leads Wells 53%-43%. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist said a little more than 100,000 votes so far in each of those two contests.
UPDATE: 7:14 p.m.
Associated Press announces Republican Rand Paul wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Kentucky.
UPDATE: 7:04 p.m.
In the Senate race Sen. Todd Young leads Thomas McDermott Jr. 55%-42% with 1% of precincts reporting.
UPDATE: 7:02 p.m.
First results are in. Diego Morales leads Destiny Well 49%-48%.
UPDATE: 6:49 p.m.
News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will be at the Democrat Watch Party Tuesday evening.
UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.
News 8’s Garrett Bergquist tweets out first guest are beginning to trickle in at the GOP watch party.