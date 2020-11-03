Election night blog: Madison County voters wait in long lines after polls close

About a half-hour before closing, people in a line reaching about 800 feet waited to vote at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Alexandria, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Jon Montgomery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wait begins.

6:30 p.m.: Polling places are closed in central Indiana. People in line by 6 p.m. will wait to vote if they are in line.

A photo from the Madison County Fairgrounds in Alexandria showed voters waiting in a line about 800 feet long. Voters were being told it could take up to 5 hours before they could vote in the polling place that is hosting nine precincts with two voting machines.

Elsewhere in Madison County, voters in line at 6 p.m. at the Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory station in Marklesville were estimating 4-hour waits based on other voters who were leaving after their waits. The line extended from the rural fire station and into a harvested soybean field.

Similar reports were coming from other precincts in Florida Station and Anderson in Madison County.

Attempts to reach the Madison County Clerk’s Office in Anderson by phone and email were not successful Tuesday night.