Election night blog: President Donald Trump will win Indiana, AP projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The wait begins.

Election officials anticipated a long wait for the final results as the record total of early-voting ballots — more than 1.8 million in Indiana — are tallied.

The latest

8:52 p.m.: President Donald Trump will win Indiana, The Associated Press projects.

8:42 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Larry Bucshon has won reelection in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District.

8:01 p.m.: The Associated Press projects U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has won reelection.

7:38 p.m.: The Associated Press says Rep. Jim Banks has won reelection in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

7 p.m.: The Associated Press says Gov. Eric Holcomb has won reelection.

CNN projected Trump will receive Indiana’s 11 electoral votes.

6:30 p.m.: Polling places are closed in central Indiana. People in line by 6 p.m. were waiting to vote.

At the Madison County Fairgrounds in Alexandria, voters waited in a line about 800 feet long. Voters were being told it could take up to five hours before they could vote in the polling place that is hosting nine precincts with two voting machines.

Elsewhere in Madison County, voters in line at 6 p.m. at the Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory station in Marklesville were estimating 4-hour waits based on other voters who were leaving after their waits. The line extended from the rural fire station and into a harvested soybean field.

Similar reports were coming from other precincts in Florida Station, Ingalls and Lapel and Anderson in Madison County.

Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt replied to an email request from News 8 with this statement: