Vote counting continues in Hale, Spartz race for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District

11:23 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Democrat Frank Mrvan will win election to the U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. The incumbent, Democrat Peter Visclosky, did not seek reelection. Visclosky was first elected in 1984.

11:21 p.m.: Marion County at midnight will suspend the counting of absentee ballots until 9 a.m. Wednesday, News 8’s Sierra Hignite reports.

11:15 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Jackie Walorski will win reelection to the U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District.

11:05 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Trey Hollingsworth will win reelection to U.S. House in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District.

10:56 p.m.: U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, an Indiana Republican from the 5th Congressional District, says Republican Victoria Spartz will win the race to fill Brooks’ seat although many absentee ballots remain uncounted. Brooks said Spartz was leading by 24,000 votes over Democrat Christina Hale. “We feel we’re on a good track to win,” Spartz said in an address to supporters late Tuesday. She planned to hold a news conference Wednesday. In a written statement before Spartz spoke to supporters, Hale said, “This race is not over and we will continue to monitor vote totals before making any formal announcements.” The Associated Press had yet to project a winner in the race.

10:20 p.m.: Former Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzales wins reelection to the U.S. House in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District.

10:11 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will win election to U.S. Senate from Alabama, beating incumbent Democrat Sen. Doug Jones.

9:57 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Lindsey Graham will win reelection to the U.S. Senate from South Carolina. He will defeat Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records in the race, but Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Graham occupied a national television platform for days during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

9:50 p.m.: An Associated Press tally projects Republican Todd Rokita will become Indiana attorney general, defeating Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel. Rokita announced Tuesday afternoon that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and developed symptoms, and is quarantining at home.

9:49 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Democrat John Hickenlooper will win election to the U.S. Senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner. Hickenlooper is a former governor in a state that has trended sharply to the left since President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. Gardner was a first-term senator. Democrats were counting on a Hickenlooper victory as they seek to take control of the Senate.

9:11 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Democrat André Carson has won reelection in Indiana’s 7th Congressional District.

9:02 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Greg Pence has won reelection in Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. Pence is the brother of Vice President Mike Pence.

9 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Jim Baird has won reelection in Indiana’s 4th Congressional District.

8:52 p.m.: President Donald Trump will win Indiana’s 11 electoral votes, The Associated Press projects.

8:42 p.m.: The Associated Press projects Republican Larry Bucshon has won reelection in Indiana’s 8th Congressional District.

8:25 p.m.: Hamilton County, Indiana, tweets it will suspend the counting of absentee ballots for the night, and counting will resume at 8 a.m.

8:01 p.m.: The Associated Press projects U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has won reelection.

7:38 p.m.: The Associated Press says Rep. Jim Banks has won reelection in Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

7 p.m.: The Associated Press says Gov. Eric Holcomb has won reelection. CNN projected Trump will receive Indiana’s 11 electoral votes.

6:30 p.m.: An apparent argument over whether to convert Madison County to voting centers instead of precinct balloting has led to long lines and possibly left the county commissioners with some explaining to do. At the Madison County Fairgrounds in Alexandria, voters waited in a line about 800 feet long although central Indiana polls closed at 6 p.m. Voters were told it could take up to five hours before they could vote in the polling place that is hosting nine precincts with two voting machines. Elsewhere in Madison County, voters in line at 6 p.m. at the Adams Markleville Fire Protection Territory station in Marklesville were estimating 4-hour waits based on other voters who were leaving after their waits. The line extended from the rural fire station and into a harvested soybean field. Similar reports were coming from other precincts in Florida Station, Ingalls and Lapel and Anderson in Madison County.