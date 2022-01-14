Election

Ex-GOP mayor making bid against US Rep. Mrvan for Indiana seat

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A former Republican mayor is campaigning for a congressional seat in northwestern Indiana, signaling that the GOP aims to make its most serious bid in decades in a district that’s long been a Democratic stronghold.

Former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo announced Friday she will seek the Republican nomination for the 1st District to challenge Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan, who won his first term in 2020.

Milo is well-connected with Indiana’s Republican hierarchy, having spent four years as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s secretary for career connections and talent until stepping down last June.

She won elections as LaPorte’s mayor in 2011 and 2015.