Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that ousted him

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Diego Morales comes into Election Day looking to extend his party’s control on Indiana’s top elections office after facing criticism for doubting the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and twice being ousted from jobs in that office.

Morales, a former governor’s office aide to Mike Pence, avoided taking part in forums or debates with Democratic candidate Destiny Wells during the campaign for secretary of state.

Morales won the Republican nomination even though he left low-level jobs in that office in 2009 and 2011 after being written up for poor work performance.

Wells argued Morales was “sowing seeds of fear and doubt” about elections and that the secretary of state should focus on improving Indiana’s troubles with low voter turnout.