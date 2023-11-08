Finkam cruises to victory in Carmel mayoral race

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Republican Sue Finkam declared victory Tuesday night after defeating Democrat Miles Nelson, 56% to 42% in the Carmel mayoral race.

The mayor-elect will succeed current mayor Jim Brainard, who chose not to run for reelection after serving the city as mayor since 1996.

Hamilton County Republican Chairman Mario Massillamany credited heavy Republican turnout in early voting for pushing Finkam over the top.

In her victory speech, Finkam criticized Nelson for running a negative campaign.

“I thought this election would be about the best way to lead the city, but it turned into something louder, nastier and negative where my opponent attacked me and painted Carmel in a negative light nationally. Rather than run a divisive campaign I decided to put the city and its people first, and campaign with integrity and clarity of vision. A signal as to how I will lead as your next mayor.”

As mayor, Finkam said she would create a coalition of community leaders to address housing issues in Carmel. She also said Carmel is seeing a slight increase in crime that is coming in from Indianapolis.

Finkam will take office on Jan. 1.