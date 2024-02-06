Former Indiana schools leader seeks Democratic bid to run for governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former state schools superintendent, Jennifer McCormick has filed her paperwork to get on the Democratic Party ballot to run for governor.

According McCormick’s campaign, she turned in more than 9,000 signatures on Monday.

McCormick issued a statement saying that “this campaign is about the important issues impacting the daily lives of Hoosiers.”

“Indiana deserves a governor who will fight against extremism – and fight for sensible, effective policies.”

The Indiana Democratic Party says, so far, McCormick is the only Democrat on the ballot.

The filing deadline is noon Friday. The primary election is May 7.

