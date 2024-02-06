Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Former Indiana schools leader seeks Democratic bid to run for governor

Jennifer McCormick files to run for Indiana governor

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former state schools superintendent, Jennifer McCormick has filed her paperwork to get on the Democratic Party ballot to run for governor.

According McCormick’s campaign, she turned in more than 9,000 signatures on Monday.

McCormick issued a statement saying that “this campaign is about the important issues impacting the daily lives of Hoosiers.”

“Indiana deserves a governor who will fight against extremism – and fight for sensible, effective policies.”

The Indiana Democratic Party says, so far, McCormick is the only Democrat on the ballot.

The filing deadline is noon Friday. The primary election is May 7.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Week 8: Vote for ‘The...
High School - The Zone /
Rust files paperwork to run...
Election /
Indiana House advances legislation on...
Education /
Venturing into the world of...
All Indiana /
3 bats removed from movie...
All Indiana /
Meredith Vieira on hosting ’25...
All Indiana /
2024 Grammy Award highlights
All Indiana /
Indiana trooper leaves hospital after...
Crime Watch 8 /