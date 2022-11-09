Election

Former state senator Houchin to take over Indiana’s 9th Congressional District seat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indiana state senator overcame a crowded Republican field in the May primary and two opponents in Tuesday’s general election was chosen to go to Washington, D.C., in January.

Erin Houchin had received 65% of the vote with 83% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. Democrat Matthew Fyfe and Libertarian Tonya Mills sought to take the seat in Indiana’s 9th Congressional District that’s now held by GOP Rep. Trey Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth unexpectedly announced in January he wouldn’t seek reelection after three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Houchin had finished second to Hollingsworth in the 2016 GOP primary.

Houchin resigned her state Senate seat in February after seven years to focus on the congressional race.

Houchin lives in Salem with her husband, Dustin, and their three children.

The 9th Congressional District stretches from Johnson County, which sits on the southern border of Indianapolis, to counties along the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky.