Former US senator from Indiana Joe Donnelly reacts to President Joe Biden dropping out of race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — President Joe Biden on Sunday afternoon announced he will drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

This announcement comes after concerns were raised about Biden’s fitness and ability to hold the office for four more years.

Joe Donnelly was the ambassador to the Vatican, known officially as the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, and a former Indiana senator and House representative.

He spoke to News 8 one-on-one just hours after the announcement.

Q: Ambassador, what is your reaction to this announcement?

A: “President Biden has been a historic President. He has done so much for Indiana, and for our country over the years. If you remember a while back, he helped save the automotive industry. Can you imagine Fort Wayne without the Silverado plant? Kokomo without the transmission plant? What it would have done to our economy? He has led on the Affordable Health Care Act so that over 20 million Americans have healthcare, and just recently, we have the strongest economy in the world. He’s someone that devoted his life to our country, and my reaction is I’m grateful for all he’s done for our nation.”

Q: Ambassador, do you believe he made the right decision to step down?

A: “Well, I think that that’s the right decision. You know, I had the privilege to serve as Ambassador for our country and for the President. It was a privilege to work for him. I met and spoke with him many times. And, you know, he knows better than anybody, and so, I think it’s the right decision.”

Q: The president endorsed Kamala Harris as his replacement. Do you think she should be the next presidential candidate?

A: “I know Vice President Harris. I served with her in the Senate. She’s extraordinarily capable. She’s got an incredible portfolio on foreign policy, on domestic policy. She’s served as a prosecutor. So, across the board, she’s touched lives throughout our country. I support Vice President Harris. So, I am hopeful she will be the nominee.”

Q: What should the process be for getting her as the nominee?

A: “We are going to be going through that in the next week or two.”

Q: “Do you think Democrats can still win in November?”

A: “Oh, 100%. You look at Vice President Harris and her record of accomplishments, the things she’s done for our country. You can’t help but look forward with optimism over the next few months to what I think will be her election in the fall.”

Q: I want to go back to the criticism of Joe Biden’s age and fitness. Do you think that was fair?

A: “Well, here’s what I know. I know Joe Biden as a person. I was with him just a few weeks ago actually when we had the G7 meetings, and Pope Francis was included, and so, I prepared the president. I was with the president for those meetings, and he was the same President Biden I had known at the time. And you know what? My view of this is he’s been an extraordinary president for us and we are charting a new course now, and that’s where the focus should be.”

Q: Do you think Democrats can rally enough support around the next nominee?

A: “I do. I actually think that the whole country will be riveted over the next couple of weeks, next month. Watching this, they’ll get to know the vice president like I know her, and get to realize what an amazing person she is.”