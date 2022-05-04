Election

Garrison unseats Buckingham in Hamilton County prosecutor primary

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Marion County deputy prosecutor and radio show host defeated a three-term incumbent county prosecutor on Tuesday night.

Greg Garrison defeated incumbent Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Lee Buckingham in the Republican primary 59% to 41%.

“This election is about ensuring that Hamilton County is safer for our residents now and training the next generation of prosecutors for the continued safety of our children, grandchildren and generations to come,” Garrison said after his victory.

Garrison cited his long experience in both public and private practice, as well as his experience training attorneys, in his bid to unseat Buckingham. Buckingham had pointed to his record of keeping Hamilton County’s violent crime rate consistently low.

No Democrats have filed to run, so the win effectively guarantees Garrison will become Hamilton County’s next prosecutor.