GOP aiming for longtime Democratic NW Indiana US House seat

Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate for Indiana's 1st Congressional District and an U.S. Air Force veteran listens during a roundtable meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Gary, Ind. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans hope to win the northwestern Indiana congressional seat that has been a Democratic stronghold since the 1930s in the GOP-dominated state.

National Republicans targeted first-term Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward regaining a majority in the closely divided U.S. House. They threw their support behind Jennifer-Ruth Green, a Black U.S. Air Force veteran.

Democrats have typically won the 1st District by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working-class voters in the district that has some of the country’s largest steel mills.

Green touted herself as a Trump supporter during the Republican primary campaign but backed away from talking about him in recent months.