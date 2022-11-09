GOP hopes to strengthen its majority in Ohio House, Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans are hoping to strengthen their control of the Ohio Legislature in the midterm elections, as all 99 House seats and 17 of the 33 Senate seats are at stake.
In an uncontested race, 26-year-old Munira Abdullahi became the first Somali lawmaker in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Among other Democrats vying for seats in the balloting concluding Tuesday includes the lead plaintiff from the U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage.
Republicans currently have veto-proof majorities in the House and Senate.
The legislative district maps for this election were used by order of a federal court, despite an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the plan as an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander.