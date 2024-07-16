Greg Pence joins calls for investigation into Trump shooting

Congressman Greg Pence, R-Indiana, speaks to News 8 Tuesday about investigations into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman Greg Pence on Tuesday said officials need to review what led up to Saturday’s attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

Pence told News 8 that multiple House committees are likely to investigate how a would-be assassin was able to climb onto the roof of a building less than 500 feet from Trump and fire shots without anyone stopping him.

He said at a minimum, both the House Oversight and Judiciary committees plan to hold hearings. The latter committee counts fellow Indiana Republican Congresswoman Victoria Spartz among its members. In addition, Pence said other committees with oversight functions could pitch in as well. He said Speaker Mike Johnson will ultimately decide who investigates what.

“I’m not a person that likes to affix the blame,” he said. “We need to fix the problem, and obviously, that was a problem, which would be a problem for both sides and even the independent running right now.”

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting itself. Republicans have harshly criticized that agency in recent years for its handling of investigations into both Trump and President Joe Biden.

Pence said he trusts the FBI to carry out a thorough investigation, adding his complaints are with the Bureau’s leadership, not its rank-and-file agents. Pence said he would not support splitting the Secret Service’s financial crimes and executive protection functions into separate agencies.

The assassination attempt has thrown a spotlight onto the nation’s harsh political rhetoric. Asked if he believes members of his own party are partly to blame for creating an environment that would lead to assassination attempts, Pence replied he believes both sides are to blame.

“I hope the better angels come out. I’m not real sure we’re there today,” he said. “I’m watching like everybody else both this convention as well as the Democratic convention and I hope people talk reasonably and rationally, particularly those that are running for president and vice president.”

No members of Indiana’s House delegation serve on either the Oversight or Homeland Security committees. Spartz is the only Indiana lawmaker on the House Judiciary Committee. Democratic Congressman Andre Carson serves on the House Intelligence Committee, the chair of which has also been outspoken about the need for answers. On the Senate side, neither of Indiana’s senators serve on the Senate Intelligence or Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs committees.

