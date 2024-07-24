Harris: 2024 election is choice between past and future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Vice President Kamala Harris told an enthusiastic crowd on Wednesday her candidacy is an opportunity to realize the promise of America.

Harris’ comments came three days after her boss, President Joe Biden, announced his withdrawal from the 2024 election and endorsed her for the job. She touted the administration’s work on prescription drug prices and maternal health and vowed to continue that work if she is elected president.

“I know that we are all deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation,” she said, noting Biden is scheduled to address the nation Wednesday night. “Joe Biden is a leader with bold vision. He cares about the future. He thinks about the future.”

Zeta Phi Beta International President and CEO Dr. Stacie N.C. Grant told News 8 Harris’ speech originated from an Oval Office meeting with leaders of the Divine Nine, the collective name for nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. Harris was unable to attend a Zeta Phi Beta Capitol Hill event but accepted an invitation to speak at the sorority’s annual Grand Boule. Grant said about 6,000 Zeta Phi Beta alumni attended Harris’ speech, part of a luncheon program that also featured a panel discussion on the sorority’s social justice efforts. The keynote speech took on new significance following Biden’s announcement.

Harris attacked the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 proposals, calling them a blueprint for taking the nation back to its past. Former President Donald Trump has publicly distanced himself from Project 2025 but the document included input from a number of Trump Administration alumni.

“Let’s be clear: this is an outright attack on our children, our families, and our future,” Harris said.

Harris already has been endorsed by a majority of the delegates to the Democratic National Convention, including all 88 of Indiana’s delegates. She drew cheers Wednesday when she said she would sign into law universal background checks to purchase firearms, a ban on military-style rifles and legislation to guarantee access to abortion services. Harris cast those and other policy priorities as an effort to defend hard-won freedoms and civil rights..

“Ours is a vision of a future in which we realize the promise of America,” she said. “And I deeply believe in the promise of America. A promise of freedom, opportunity and justice, not for some, but for all.”

