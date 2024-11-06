Here’s who will represent Marion County at the Indiana Statehouse

Mitch Gore, Cyndi Carrasco, Aaron Freeman and Mike Young are four projected winners in their respective Indiana Statehouse races. (Provided Illustration/Jenna Watson/Mirror Indy)

(MIRROR INDY) — Here are preliminary results for Statehouse races in Marion County districts. This list does not include candidates who ran unopposed.

To find out who your state legislators are, enter your address into this tool.

Click here for all 2024 election results.

Senate District 32

With 100% of Marion County precincts reporting and more than 95% of Johnson County precincts reporting, Sen. Aaron Freeman, R-Indianapolis, is on track to defeat his Democratic challenger Katrina Owens in Senate District 32.

Freeman has about 62% of the vote to Owens’ 38% as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Freeman, who runs his own law practice, is a former city-county councilor who has angered Indy Democrats during his eight-year tenure in the Indiana Senate for his efforts to undo city ordinances through state legislation. This year, a bill he authored would have made the IndyGo Blue Line ineligible for $150 million in federal funding.

Owens is a workforce management consultant and college instructor who has volunteered for local school board campaigns and U.S. Rep. André Carson, D-Indianapolis.

Senate District 32 includes most of Franklin Township and parts of Center, Perry and Warren townships. The district shifted after redistricting in 2021 to include parts of conservative-leaning Johnson County.

Senate District 35

With 71% of precincts reporting, Sen. Mike Young, a Republican, is poised to defeat Jessica McCormick, a Democrat on City-County Council, in Senate District 35, which includes parts of the west side.

Young held a 59% lead in the race as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Young is an Indianapolis attorney who served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 1986 until 2000, when he successfully ran for the Senate District 35 seat.

McCormick is director of IU Indianapolis and Butler University’s dual degree engineering program. She has served on the City-County Council since 2019, representing District 16.

Senate District 35 is made up of about 137,000 people living in a large portion of west Indianapolis and southeastern Hendricks County. It’s home to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis International Airport and Stout Field, the headquarters of the Indiana National Guard.

Senate District 36

Sen. Cyndi Carrasco, a Republican who was appointed to the seat by party insiders last year, is projected to defeat Suzanne Fortenberry, a Democrat from Columbus.

With 71% of precincts reporting, Carrasco has 63% of the vote compared to Fortenberry’s 37%.

Carrasco was appointed to replace state Sen. Jack Sandlin, who died last year. She serves as vice president and general counsel at University of Indianapolis. In 2022, Carrasco ran unsuccessfully for Marion County prosecutor.

Fortenberry works as a driver for FedEx. In 2022, she founded Every Kid Eats, a group that pays off lunch debt for Johnson County students.

Senate District 36 covers parts of the south side of Indianapolis and Greenwood.

House District 32

Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, D-Indianapolis, appears to have survived a challenge from Republican Patricia Bratton to represent House District 32.

With 93% of precincts reporting, Garcia Wilburn has 52% of the vote to Bratton’s 48%.

The district is primarily located in Hamilton County but includes a sliver of northern Marion County north of 86th Street, between College Avenue and Allisonville Road.

Wilburn’s career experience includes working as a professor with IUPUI School of Health & Human Sciences. She has served on the boards of Hope Academy Recovery High School, Reach for Youth, Inc., and The American Occupational Therapy Association.

Bratton, a Carmel High School graduate, previously owned a health care and employee benefits consulting business.

This would be Wilburn’s second term in office.

House District 88

With 73% of precincts reporting, Rep. Chris Jeter, R-Fishers, has 59% of the vote in House District 88 and is on track to win reelection.

His opponent, Democrat Stephanie Jo Yocum, is a nonprofit executive from Fishers.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Jeter works as an attorney in Fishers.

House District 88 covers parts of Fishers, Geist, Lawrence, McCordsville, Fortville and Madison County.

House District 89

With 100% of precincts reporting, Rep. Mitch Gore, D-Indianapolis, has 55% of the vote in House District 89.

Gore, a captain in the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, faced a challenge from Yvonne Metcalfe, a Republican from Franklin Township who advocates for law enforcement, expanding school choice and parental rights in education and lowering or eliminating property taxes for seniors.

House District 89 includes parts of Warren Township and Beech Grove.

House District 90

Andrew Ireland, a Republican, is on track to beat Dominque Davie, a Democrat, in this open House race.

With 69% of precincts reporting, Ireland has earned 65% of the vote to Davie’s 35%.

Rep. Mike Speedy, R-Indianapolis, opted not to run for reelection this year, instead choosing to run for Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He lost to Jefferson Shreve in the Republican primary.

Ireland was deputy attorney general under Todd Rokita from 2021 to 2022, when he left the office to become a private practice attorney.

Davie is a controls system engineer. In 2023, he ran for Indianapolis City-County Council, but lost to incumbent councilor Mike Dilk.

House District 90 is located in far southeastern Marion County.

House District 91

Rep. Bob Behning, R-Indianapolis, appears to have fended off a challenge from Andrew Locke, a Democrat who works for the U.S. Postal Service.

With 61% of precincts reporting, Behning has 61% of the vote to Locke’s 39%.

Behning has represented Indy’s southwest side for over 30 years. He serves as the chair of the House education committee. Behning also works at Marian University as the director of the Center for Vibrant Schools, a program that aims to help schools better educate and support students.

House District 91 is located in far southwestern Marion County.

House District 92

Rep. Renee Pack, D-Indianapolis, appears to have won a third term representing House District 92, which includes parts of Pike and Wayne townships.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Pack has 59% of the vote. Her opponent, John Couch, a Republican who ran for mayor in 2023, has 41%.

Pack is a U.S. Army veteran who works for Wayne Township schools. At the Statehouse, she is the ranking Democratic member of the Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, She also serves on the Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development and the Family, Children and Human Affairs committees.

House District 93

With 66% of precincts reporting, Rep. Julie McGuire, R-Indianapolis, is expected to defeat Democratic challenger Ryan Hughey.

McGuire had 63% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

McGuire has represented Indianapolis’ south side since 2022.

Earlier this year, gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun endorsed McGuire as his choice for lieutenant governor, but conservative pastor Micah Beckwith defeated her at the state Republican convention in June.

Hughey worked for the city of Indianapolis before running for council and will soon start a position with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. In 2023, Hughey ran for Indianapolis City-County Council in District 23, but lost to Republican councilor Derek Cahill.

House District 97

With 100% of precincts reporting, Rep. Justin Moed, D-Indianapolis, appears to have defeated challenger Stephen Whitmer, a Republican who lives on the west side.

Moed earned 58% of the vote to Whitmer’s 39% of the vote. Mark Renholzberger, a Libertarian candidate, earned about 3%.

Moed has been in office since 2012, representing the west side of Indianapolis. Moed owns and manages an urban farm called Moed Acres with his wife. His legislative priorities include reducing homelessness, improving neighborhood streets and protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

Whitmer ran unsuccessfully for Indianapolis City-County Council in District 16. His legislative priorities included waiving property taxes for seniors, updating the state road funding formula to give Indianapolis a greater share of money, and prioritizing transparency of and eventually eliminating the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

See a map of House District 97.

House District 99

Rep. Vanessa Summers, D-Indianapolis, handily defeated Republican challenger Felipe Rios in House District 99.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Summers earned 81% of the vote to Rios’ 19%.

Summers has been in the state legislature since 1991, representing the north and west sides. She is a public policy analyst at the Indiana Minority Health Coalition. Her legislative priorities include enhancing public health for women and minority communities and legalizing cannabis.

Ríos previously ran campaigns for House District 94 in 2020 and House District 99 in 2022. His legislative priorities include banning gay marriage, blocking the Affordable Care Act in Indiana and supporting anti-abortion legislation.

House District 100

Rep. Blake Johnson, D-Indianapolis, bested Joseph Bortka, a Republican and self-described Christian nationalist.

With 100% of Marion County precincts reporting, Johnson won 72% of the vote to Bortka’s 28%.

Johnson previously served as a member of the Indianapolis City-County Council. He is interim CEO of the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis. His legislative priorities include road funding, business and economic development and education.

Bortka serves as a project manager for several political action committees and works as a sales and service specialist at Five Star Handyman, LLC.

House District 100 includes parts of downtown, Bates-Hendricks, Fountain Square, Community Heights and Irvington.

Peter Blanchard covers local government. Reach him at 317-605-4836 or peter.blanchard@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @peterlblanchard.