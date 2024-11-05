High voter turnout in Hamilton County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voting is underway in Hamilton County, with officials reporting more than 100,000 ballots submitted.

On Election Day, there were small crowds outside many polling locations before they opened. I observed some people being turned away due to confusion about polling locations.

“One thing we really need to stress for Hamilton County is that on Election Day, you have to go to your own polling place,” Elections Administrator Beth Sheller emphasized. “They might be hearing about vote centers in Marion County, but we don’t have that system here. So, voters must go to their assigned location, unlike during early voting. We just want to make sure people don’t show up at the wrong place and get turned away.”

Sheller also addressed a brief issue that occurred early Tuesday morning at some polling locations. She clarified that the problem was not due to human error, but rather, a technical hiccup.

“Our vendor had mistakenly activated encoders at more locations than we use on Election Day,” Sheller said. “We only use those at a few sites, mainly during early voting. It wasn’t a programming error, and it didn’t stop people from being checked in. Poll workers were able to work around the issue, and while it slowed things down just a little, it didn’t affect polling place openings or voters’ ability to cast their ballots.”

Ballots are unique for each precinct in Hamilton County; locate your sample ballot files here.

In the race for Indiana House District 39, voters will choose a successor to retiring incumbent Gerald Torr. Republican Danny Lopez and Democrat Matt McNally are vying for the seat.

Voters have until 6:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday to cast their ballot for offices including the 47th President of the United States. Americans still have the right to vote if they are still in line with a valid ID when their precinct closes.