Hogsett prepares to speak to Democrats about his political future

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett, who is serving his second four-year term, is expected to speak about his political future Tuesday night at City Market.

News 8 will livestream the mayor’s speech on WISHTV.com, and the WISH-TV app and Facebook page.

The guest list for this event is a who’s-who of Marion County Democrats. They include state Sen. Greg Taylor, the Senate minority leader; Vos Osili, the president of the Indianapolis City-County Council; and Myla Eldridge, chair of the Marion County Democratic Party.

State Rep. Robin Shackleford last week announced plans to run for mayor, but Hogsett has not yet indicate if he’s running. Just last week, Hogsett told News 8 he still wasn’t sure about his future, calling it a “50/50 proposition.”

If Hogsett runs, Democrat voters will select a candidate in the May primary.

Hogsett’s campaign had about $2.4 million on hand at the beginning of this year. That’s from his most recent campaign filing.