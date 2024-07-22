Hoosiers react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Massachusetts Avenue and Monument Circle were buzzing Sunday afternoon and evening as Hoosiers heard the news that President Biden had dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Many people said they were feeling a range of emotions as they learned about the change, including relief, sadness, and confusion.

First-time voter Andrew Parker was the first to say he felt relief from Biden’s decision.

“I was sitting in church and my buddy looked over at me and was like, ‘Yo, Biden just dropped out,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of crazy,’” Parker said.

As a staunch Republican, he looks forward to voting for Trump.

Others, though, did not describe their feeling as a relief. The word, “sadness,” was mentioned by several Indianapolis voters.

“I just feel sad that he dropped out of the race at this point,” Amalia Batonbaka said. “I hope he endorses somebody else, other than what he, who he, endorsed.”

For those that didn’t feel relief or sadness, they said they felt their voting plan was reinforced by Sunday’s announcement.

“I will vote for Trump,” Davion Owens said. “I like Trump. I’ve been liking Trump since the beginning, so yeah, imma vote for Trump.”

Above all, though, voters in the area said they didn’t have a clear decision as to what they would do when it was time to vote in November, and that they were considering not voting at all.

Marq Owens said he lost faith in Biden’s ability to run and win after his June presidential debate performance. He said that night highlighted Biden’s age and competence.

Biden is currently 81 years old and will turn 82 just after November’s election.

Before pulling out of the race, he was the oldest candidate to run for President in American history.

His decision on Sunday makes Donald Trump the oldest.

“Honestly I really didn’t even want to vote, just because, but I know people tell me it’s a bad thing if you don’t vote, but I don’t know, I just feel like the way things are going right now, it’s sort of hard to even say you should vote,” Marq Owens said.