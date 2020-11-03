Hundreds line up at City-County Building in last bid to vote early

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of people waited in line to vote early downtown for as long as three hours.

Early voting ended on Nov. 2. Election officials closed the line at noon. If you were in line before the line closed, you were still allowed to vote.

If not, they told you to come back on Election Day. Dustin Vice was one of the last two people to make it in line before it closed. He said he was glad he made it on time.

“We could have tried to vote again tomorrow, but this made me feel good that I don’t have to worry about it and I’m done and my vote went in,” said Vice.

Gregory Tindall was able to avoid the line because of an injury. He said he felt he had a responsibility to his community to vote this year.

Trending Headlines

“The way we’re being treated in America and the way things are going in America are not good for our people. So I made sure I came out and cast my vote,” said Tindall.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election officials are reminding people to bring a valid ID with them.