If you still need to register to vote in Indiana, you’ll have to go online before midnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is only one way register to vote in Indiana at this point: You can register online until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

This time of year, particularly during a presidential election year, the phone in the Marion County voter registrations office rarely stops ringing. Ladonna Freeman, the Democratic voter registration board member says, “We are getting a lot of phone calls making sure they are registered to vote.”

Since voter registration opened after the primary in June, more than 18,000 people have signed up to vote in Marion County.

Gab Kousourou is one of those people and just moved back to Indianapolis.

“So I know today is the deadline, and I want to make sure I can get my vote in time for Election Day,” said Kousourou.

Cindy Mowery, the Republican director of voter registration in Marion County, told I-Team 8 that this election is not breaking new voter registration records. The 2008 general election holds that distinction.

“Actually, it has been a pretty smooth election for it to be a presidential and as controversial as it’s been,” said Mowery.

The vast majority of new registrations have been online, but some voters filled out the registration form in person, while others have mailed it or registered at a Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch office.

Voters must be 18 before the election, be a resident of Indiana and must have lived in the precinct for 30 days.

If you have not voted in the last two presidential elections, there is a good chance your registration has been canceled and you will have to re-register in order to vote in November.

Orrin Elliot grew up in Indianapolis but hasn’t voted in Indianapolis in a while and waited until almost the last minute to make sure he was registered to vote.

“I just did — I procrastinated. You know, I knew it was important so I had to get it done,” said Elliot.

In-person registration ended when the government offices around the state closed on Monday.

If you are a new voter and registered Monday or plan to do so later Monday night, you will not be able to vote until your registration has been processed, which could take seven business days.

Early voting in Indiana starts Tuesday.